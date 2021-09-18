TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the August 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:TSI remained flat at $$5.77 during trading hours on Friday. 39,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $121,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

