TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TDH by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TDH by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TDH by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TDH during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. TDH has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

