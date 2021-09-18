TE-FOOD (TONE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,022.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $21.09 million and $94,022.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00131082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars.

