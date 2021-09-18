TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

FTI opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

