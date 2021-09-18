Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

