Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLTZY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

