Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Short Interest Down 33.5% in August

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the first quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Teligent by 902.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 223,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teligent by 6,400.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Teligent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teligent by 3,102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Teligent alerts:

NASDAQ:TLGT opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Teligent has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.60.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.