Telos (TLOS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.62 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Telos has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001749 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $227.55 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.