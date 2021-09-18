TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of TELUS worth $22,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of TU opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

