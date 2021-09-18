Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880,585 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $21,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

