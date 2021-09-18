Tendies (TEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $460,239.73

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Tendies has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $460,239.73 and approximately $74,842.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00132359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,710 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,710 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars.

