TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.49 and traded as low as C$5.00. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 14,928 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$98.10 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

