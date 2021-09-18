TerraKRW Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,822.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.20 million and approximately $1,822.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00070840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00120332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00174681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.89 or 0.07054955 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,973.58 or 1.00166493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.73 or 0.00859670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,282,356,681 coins and its circulating supply is 43,281,627,572 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

