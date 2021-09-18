Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Decreased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.4% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.05% of Tesla worth $346,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $283,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.1% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 174,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $118,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 24.6% in the second quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,982,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $759.49. The stock had a trading volume of 28,204,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,123,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $701.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

