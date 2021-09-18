Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,864 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.49% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

