TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,901 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TFI International worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.