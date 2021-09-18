The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.03. 3,401,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.17. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

