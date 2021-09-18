The Allstate’s (ALL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

