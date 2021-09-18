The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.09

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$79.09 and traded as low as C$77.72. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$78.19, with a volume of 8,654,831 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.02.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.09. The firm has a market cap of C$95.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.