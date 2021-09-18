The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Up 57.1% in August

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

