The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1,064.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.11% of The Boston Beer worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $10.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $517.06. 342,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $673.82 and its 200-day moving average is $955.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $510.25 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total value of $2,518,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,526,025. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

