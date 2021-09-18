The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.09. 2,546,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

