The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 11,172.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,284 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.64% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $28,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of DSGX opened at $83.62 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.