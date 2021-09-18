The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.41

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $5.58. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 315,231 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 537,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 123.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

