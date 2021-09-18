The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $98.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.