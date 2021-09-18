The Force Protocol (FOR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.52 or 0.00431673 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

