The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1,404.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,462 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $92,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Shares of GS traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.46. 3,845,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

