The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $391.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

