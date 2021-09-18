The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.46. 3,845,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

