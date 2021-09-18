The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,546 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.46% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $18,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.