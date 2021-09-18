The Graph Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $3.87 billion and $88.89 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00130936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046523 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

