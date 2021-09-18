The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,242 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.6% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $234,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.03 and a 200 day moving average of $315.75. The company has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

