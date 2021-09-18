The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $216,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,103,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,933. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.75.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.