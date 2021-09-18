The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $106.17 on Friday. The Joint has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Equities analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

