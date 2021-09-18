The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,416,000 after buying an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

