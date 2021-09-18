The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

