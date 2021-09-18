The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.0 days.

NNWWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNWWF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The North West has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

