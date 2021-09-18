The North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.59

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.59 and traded as low as C$34.55. The North West shares last traded at C$34.68, with a volume of 222,231 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on The North West to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get The North West alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The North West’s payout ratio is currently 48.02%.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.