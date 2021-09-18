The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of The ODP worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The ODP by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in The ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $43.12 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

