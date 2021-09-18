The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 34,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $188.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

