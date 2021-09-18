The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

PNC stock opened at $188.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.