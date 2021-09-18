The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $171.56

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.56 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 176.80 ($2.31). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21), with a volume of 501,998 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of £791.65 million and a PE ratio of -10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.69.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

