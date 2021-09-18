The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $94.36 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001604 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $689.00 million and approximately $94.36 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040402 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.65 or 0.00952430 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

