The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth $308,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth $306,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

TWN stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The Taiwan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.