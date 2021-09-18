The Transfer Token (TTT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $12.15 or 0.00025366 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $1.44 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00102439 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,766,211 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.