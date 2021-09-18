The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.47. 10,039,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

