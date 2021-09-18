The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.47. 10,039,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $181.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

