Thingschain (TIC) One Day Volume Hits $232.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Thingschain has a market cap of $38,954.52 and approximately $232.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

