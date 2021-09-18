Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.43

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$140.43 and traded as high as C$150.62. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$149.32, with a volume of 1,148,701 shares trading hands.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.14.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$124.32.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total value of C$3,078,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,420,851.43.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.