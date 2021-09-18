Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

